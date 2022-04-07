Carrick-on-Suir Athletics Club's young athletes excel at All-Ireland Indoor Track & Field finals

Carrick AC athlete Emma O'Neill with her silver medals
Carrick Athletics Club’s young athletes excelled at the All-Ireland Indoor Track & Field Championships in Athlone.
U18 athlete Emma O’Neill won silver medals in the Long Jump with a jump of 5.33m, and in the Triple Jump with a personal best jump of 11.15m.
Emma led both competitions from the beginning and was only beaten in the last jumps by 1cm in Long Jump and by 9cm in the Triple Jump.
U13 athlete Sarah Bartley was 3rd in the 60m hurdles final and achieved personal bests in the semi-final and final.
U14 hurdler John O’Meara finished 6th in the 60m hurdles final, also achieving personal bests in each race.
And in the U18 girls 1500m final, Ellen Bolger finished 6th in a personal best time of 5 mins, 15secs.
