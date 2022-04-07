Search

07 Apr 2022

Cappawhite Youthreach to host the 2022 ETB Mini Olympic Games

Cappawhite Youthreach to host the 2022 ETB Mini Olympic Games

Cappawhite Youthreach with game organisers Barry Heffernan and David O’Grady, and Dr Liam Hennessy from Setanta College

Cappawhite Youthreach leading the way with a new Wellbeing initiative which incorporates all Youthreach Centres and CTCs in the Tipperary region.

The event will be held in Cappawhite Youthreach Centre on Thursday, the April 28.

The organisers of the games, Barry Heffernan and David O’Grady were delighted to welcome Dr Liam Hennessy from Setanta College, who sponsored and presented our learners with Jerseys for the upcoming Tipperary ETB Mini Olympics event.

Also attending representing Tipperary ETB was Olivia Kennedy Murphy.

