PICTURES: Two Tipperary schools complete hugely successful 'Walk with Charlie' events

Bishop Harty Primary School Ballinree, and Newport College secondary school both ran hugely successful fundraiser in conjunction with the nationwide charity drive 'Walk with Charlie' last weekend.
There was a great turnout for the events and you can see the pictures from the day by clicking the >arrow> or hitting 'Next'.
