Mary Estelle Roe launches her book in the Templemore Arms hotel

Mary Estelle Roe signing copies of her new book of poetry entitled Faith, Fun and Frolics
A great crowd from the community gathered in the Templemore Arms on Thursday night last as Mary d'Estelle-Roe launched her book of poetry entitled, Faith, Fun and Frolics.
Special guest and compere for the night, Fran Curry of Tipp FM, made it a warm and special occasion with his professional performance and interviews with several participants.
In her speech Mary thanked all who came along to support her efforts in helping to raise funds for the new ASD classrooms in St. Joseph's and St. Colmcille's primary schools.
Books are now on sale in both schools as well as in local shops. Mary thanks all involved in the project for their contributions.
