Ursuline Thurles Chamber Choir come second in the prestigious Feis Ceoil Alice Yoakley Quirke Cup

Ursuline Chamber Choir who placed second in the Feis Ceoil Alice Yoakley Quirke Cup
Congratulations to Ursuline Chamber Choir, who came second in the prestigious Feis Ceoil Alice Yoakley Quirke Cup with a score of 92.
The All Ireland Choir Competition was held virtually this year. Thanks to Star Systems, who recorded the Chamber Choir in the Convent Chapel, enabling them to compete and keep up a long-held tradition of the Choir competing in Feis Ceoil.
They sang the Dorothy Horn’s arrangement of George and Ira Gershwin’s I’ve Got Rhythm and Pie Jesu by Michael McGlynn.
The Senior Orchestra also competed virtually in this year’s Feis Ceoil, playing Hoe Down from Rodeo by Aaron Copland and Song without Words by Hoist.
Well done to all musicians and singers who competed and to Ms Joan Butler, who directed both.
Many thanks to the Leaving Cert members of Senior Orchestra and Chamber Choir who have given so much time to Music in the School throughout their time here.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
