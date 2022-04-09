Roscrea Golf Club expresses its sympathy to the family of the late Liam Loughnane, Kennedy Park

Saturday April 2 – 18 Hole Stroke

1st Eoin Fitzpatrick (9) 65nett

2nd Barry Liffey (14) 66nett

Sunday April 3

18 Hole Stableford

1st Andrew Delaney (24) 38 points

2nd Shane McKelvey (18) 38 points

Next Saturday/Sunday re-arranged GOY 2, 18 Hole Stroke, kindly sponsored by Brendan Dewane



Winter League Final

Kindly sponsored by SuperValu, Roscrea

Winners Martin Donnellan’s team – ‘Maximum Extraction’

Runners-up Michael Fanneran’s team – ‘Dan’s Men’

Wednesday Open, March 30

1st Dylan Hogan (11) 43 points

2nd Jason Burns (18) 42 points

3rd Paddy Collison (26) 41 points

Seniors John O’Connor (20) 38 points



Lotto

Wednesday March 30 - Numbers drawn 5, 17, 22 & 27. No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3 Winners. Lucky Dips €25.00 each; Anna Byrne; Brendan Monaghan; Paddy, Eamon, Mick, Martin. Online Lucky Dip; Deirdre Kavanagh, €25. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,400. Your support makes a great difference. From Wednesday April 6 Lotto draw will take place 8pm.



Note

Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society



Results for April 1

1st Gerry Kealey 24 points

2nd John Sheedy [24 – 1] 23 point

3rd Martin Butler [24 – 2] 22 points

4th P.J. Wright 22 points

Veterans Noel Doorley 20 points

Away outing to Portarlington Golf Club on Friday April 8. Tee booked from 10.30am to 11.30am. Golf and meal €15



Sympathy

The Club wishes to express its sympathy to the family of the late Liam Loughnane, Kennedy Park, who passed away last week. Liam was on the Course CE Scheme for a number of years. May he Rest in Peace.



Ladies Golf

Tuesday March 29th saw the welcome return to 18 hole golf. It was a Stableford Competition and the results were as follows

1st Geraldine Carroll 38 point2nd Marrita King 37 points

c/b)

3rd Marjorie McCorduck 37 points

9-hole Qualifier

1st Deirdre Kavanagh 24 points

Tuesday April 5

18 Hole Stroke. It is GOY 1 & ILGU 1 and kindly sponsored by Ray Hogan NY

Sunday April 10

18 Hole Stableford. GOY 2

A re-entry competition is ongoing and you may play as often as you wish.

Partee Ladies on Thursday 7th. Please notify Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be posted on BRS .

We are very much looking forward to the Mixed Scramble which will return on Easter Monday April 18. Details on posters displayed throughout the Clubhouse. Congratulations to all the winners and best of luck.