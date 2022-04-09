Roscrea Golf Club expresses its sympathy to the family of the late Liam Loughnane, Kennedy Park

Roscrea Golf Club
Saturday April 2 – 18 Hole Stroke
1st Eoin Fitzpatrick (9) 65nett
2nd Barry Liffey (14) 66nett
Sunday April 3
18 Hole Stableford
1st Andrew Delaney (24) 38 points
2nd Shane McKelvey (18) 38 points
Next Saturday/Sunday re-arranged GOY 2, 18 Hole Stroke, kindly sponsored by Brendan Dewane
Winter League Final
Kindly sponsored by SuperValu, Roscrea
Winners Martin Donnellan’s team – ‘Maximum Extraction’
Runners-up Michael Fanneran’s team – ‘Dan’s Men’
Wednesday Open, March 30
1st Dylan Hogan (11) 43 points
2nd Jason Burns (18) 42 points
3rd Paddy Collison (26) 41 points
Seniors John O’Connor (20) 38 points
Lotto
Wednesday March 30 - Numbers drawn 5, 17, 22 & 27. No Jackpot Winner and no Match 3 Winners. Lucky Dips €25.00 each; Anna Byrne; Brendan Monaghan; Paddy, Eamon, Mick, Martin. Online Lucky Dip; Deirdre Kavanagh, €25. Next weeks is Jackpot €4,400. Your support makes a great difference. From Wednesday April 6 Lotto draw will take place 8pm.
Note
Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Results for April 1
1st Gerry Kealey 24 points
2nd John Sheedy [24 – 1] 23 point
3rd Martin Butler [24 – 2] 22 points
4th P.J. Wright 22 points
Veterans Noel Doorley 20 points
Away outing to Portarlington Golf Club on Friday April 8. Tee booked from 10.30am to 11.30am. Golf and meal €15
Sympathy
The Club wishes to express its sympathy to the family of the late Liam Loughnane, Kennedy Park, who passed away last week. Liam was on the Course CE Scheme for a number of years. May he Rest in Peace.
Ladies Golf
Tuesday March 29th saw the welcome return to 18 hole golf. It was a Stableford Competition and the results were as follows
1st Geraldine Carroll 38 point2nd Marrita King 37 points
c/b)
3rd Marjorie McCorduck 37 points
9-hole Qualifier
1st Deirdre Kavanagh 24 points
Tuesday April 5
18 Hole Stroke. It is GOY 1 & ILGU 1 and kindly sponsored by Ray Hogan NY
Sunday April 10
18 Hole Stableford. GOY 2
A re-entry competition is ongoing and you may play as often as you wish.
Partee Ladies on Thursday 7th. Please notify Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be posted on BRS .
We are very much looking forward to the Mixed Scramble which will return on Easter Monday April 18. Details on posters displayed throughout the Clubhouse. Congratulations to all the winners and best of luck.
