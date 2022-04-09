Templemore golf club news and events

Templemore Golf Club Captains Drive in. L/R: Denis Ryan, The Saint John Stapleton, and Club Captain Jim Ryan Photo by Seamus Bourke
Competition Results
April 2 & 3.. The results of the 14 Hole Stableford Competition. Winner Mick Carey 31 points
Spring LeagueReminder. Round 2 of the Spring league is now in progress.
The results are now in for the 1st round and are posted on the members WhatsApp.
Golf is for Everyone
“Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal.
“Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.
Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.: Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member
50/50 Draw
50/50 Draw rolled over to next week. REMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/
membership/
Seniors Results
. March.30. We had 7 teams out on a nice morning for golf with very good scoring. 1st. 57 pts. Bertie Keane, Ambrose Purcell, Paschal Whelan, Jim Casey. 2nd. 53 pts. on a count back Donal Golden, George Collins, Ollie Murray. 3rd. 53 pts. Paudie Butler, Jim Gleeson, James Murray ,Seamus Ryan
Future Competition Dates.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9 A
Spring League 2nd round is in progress.
