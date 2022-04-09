Search

11 Apr 2022

Templemore golf club news and events

'Golf is for Everyone'

Templemore golf club news and events

Templemore Golf Club Captains Drive in. L/R: Denis Ryan, The Saint John Stapleton, and Club Captain Jim Ryan Photo by Seamus Bourke

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Competition Results
April 2 & 3.. The results of the 14 Hole Stableford Competition. Winner Mick Carey 31 points


Spring LeagueReminder. Round 2 of the Spring league is now in progress.
The results are now in for the 1st round and are posted on the members WhatsApp.


Golf is for Everyone
“Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal.


“Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.


Golf for Everyone
Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.: Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member


50/50 Draw
50/50 Draw rolled over to next week. REMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/
membership/


Seniors Results
. March.30. We had 7 teams out on a nice morning for golf with very good scoring. 1st. 57 pts. Bertie Keane, Ambrose Purcell, Paschal Whelan, Jim Casey. 2nd. 53 pts. on a count back Donal Golden, George Collins, Ollie Murray. 3rd. 53 pts. Paudie Butler, Jim Gleeson, James Murray ,Seamus Ryan
Future Competition Dates.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9 A
Spring League 2nd round is in progress.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media