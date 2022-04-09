Clonmel Borough District to accord civic reception to Banna Cluain Meala

Members of Banna Cluain Meala taking part in a St Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel
Clonmel Borough District will accord one of its highest honours - a civic reception – to Banna Cluain Meala next month.
The civic reception will take place at Clonmel Town Hall on Saturday, May 28 to mark the band's 50th anniversary.
The date for the civic reception was set at Clonmel Borough District's latest monthly meeting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.