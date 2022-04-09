Search

11 Apr 2022

Moyne Athletics Club - County Novice B Road Championships

InterVarsity Track & Field Championships

Moyne Athletics Club - County Novice B Road Championships

Moyne AC Ladies team who won the silver medals in the County Novice B Road championships in Fethard. L/R: Aisling Maher, Edel Delaney, Lisa Quinlan

09 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

County Novice B Road Championships


Fethard AC hosted the County Novice B Road Championships in the new town park on Sunday with the club being represented in both races.


The ladies’ race was over 3k which involved 2 laps of the park incorporating running on both tarmac and mill waste with a slight uphill/downhill gradient incorporated at various stages along the course.
From the off, Lisa Quinlan pushed the pace and had a good lead heading out to the furthest point of the course. She maintained this lead well into the second lap but was overtaken in the final km and despite keeping the strong pace going she was unable to regain the lead but nonetheless had a great run to finish runner-up and win the individual silver medal.


While all this was going on at the head of the field both Aisling Maher and Edel Delaney were running very strong races holding down third and fourth place respectively in the first half of the race.
Again, keeping the pace fast over the final kilometre they finished fourth and sixth respectively.
Just one point separated the girls from winning the team title with Clonmel AC finishing on 11pts and the girls on 12pts and this was only decided on the final 100mts. Well done girls on three great performances.


Brian Carroll was in the unenviable position of being our only representative in the men’s race which was run over four laps of the same course as the ladies.


A field of close to 30 athletes competed in the 6k and Brian was very much to the head of the field throughout the entire run to finish in the 10 ten, result not to hand at time of going to press. Great running Brian.


InterVarsity Track & Field Championships
Best wishes to Katie Bergin as she represents Carlow IT in the InterVarsity Track & Field Championships being held on Friday and Saturday next in Carlow. Katie competes in both the 100mts and 200mts.


Tipperary Secondary Schools Track & Field Championships
Best of luck to all our club athletes, representing their individual schools, at the Tipperary Secondary Schools Track & Field Championships in Templemore this Wednesday 6th April.
County Junior, Senior and Master’s Track & Field Championships


The next event for our athletes is the above championships which take place in Templemore on Sunday, April 26.


Please ensure that you have given your entry to our competition secretary, Ber Spillane well in advance of the day so that she can co-ordinate all entries for the on-line system.
Split the Bucket!


The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday, April 1, was Gerry Ely, Garrenroe. Winning amount €125.


On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne or at any training session. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.

