Brú Ború in Cashel to host ‘a night with the stars’

Bryan Buckley is to presents A Night With The Country Stars In Concert featuring Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music, Susan McCann.



On Thursday May 5, Brú Ború is delighted to present this star-studded Country Concert featuring some of Ireland’s best known and loved stars like Susan McCann, Declan Nerney, Gerry Guthrie, Louise Morrissey and Michael Collins.



It’s sure to be a superb night of entertainment and music with five top acts appearing on the one stage!



Headlining the night, is none other than the legendary ‘First Lady Of Country Music’ - Susan McCann.



With her enduring and international popularity, she has recorded over 650 songs and toured around the world at numerous prestigious venues including The grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall among others. Come along and hear Susan perform all her many hits including Broken Speed Of Sound Of Lonliness, Penny Arcade, When The Sun Says Goodbye To The Mountains and many manymore! Awards have come her aplenty, over 50 in total, with the latest being inducted into the UK’s Country Music Hall of Fame.



The awards include RTE’s Singer Of The Year for five successive years as well as being voted Ireland’s national Entertainer Of The Year and being presented in 2010 with The Sunday World Hall Of Fame Award and The Northern Ireland Lifetime Achievement Award.



The array of Gold Discs that adorn the walls of her home in Newry are a testament to her massive success down through the years.



Susan has shared the stage with some of the great of American Country, including Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette.



The night will be full of music and laughter from other top country stars, including Drumlish native Declan Nerney who is sure to have the crowd clapping & singing along to Stop The World & Let Me Off”, Three Way Love Affair & many more.



County Tipperary’s very own Louise Morrissey will also be performing and is sure to go down a real treat in her native county.



Mayo man Gerry Guthrie, with his unique and authentic country voice always puts on a superb show and Michael Collins is sure to get the audience up on their feet as he takes to the stage.



John Mc Nicholl , who is always an audience favourite, is one of Ireland’s top stars, will also be singing all your country favourites on the night, with his string of hits and sing alongnumbers.

MC on the night is Bryan Buckley.



It’s advisable to book your tickets early, as tickets will be in demand to see such an array of stars appear on one night! Don’t be disappointed.

Venue: Brú Ború Date:

Thursday, May 5 at 8pm. Tickets: €27.Tel: 62 61122 or email eolas@bruboru.ie