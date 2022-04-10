Traffic management plan in place outside Ballingarry from Monday
From Monday, Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan for the L-2108-0 The Commons, Garrynagree.
The plan will come into place from 8am on Monday, April 11 2022, until 5pm Wednesday, April 13.
Diversions will be in place, but local access will be maintained.
Road users should expect delays.
