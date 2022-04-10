Search

11 Apr 2022

Presentation Thurles basketball team crowned the South-East Regional champions

Pres Thurles 2nd Year Basketball South East Regional Winners

10 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Congratulations to our 2nd Year Basketball team, who were crowned the South-East Regional champions after comprehensively defeating Loreto Kilkenny away from home in the regional final with a scoreline of Loreto Kilkenny 14 Presentation Thurles 36.

The girls now qualify for the All-Ireland play-offs later this month. Well done to each member of this squad and to their coaches, Mr Martin Hehir and Ms Cáit Devane.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

