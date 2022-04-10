Tipperary County Council Library Service has introduced a new online library system for members

Members can manage their library accounts online, browse a catalogue of 12 million items, and reserve items to borrow.



Launched on March 29th, the new system has many improved features.



Members can easily manage their reading lists and order items to borrow.



The catalogue offers recommendations to readers as well as themed bookshelves and links to useful resources.

Members can reserve eBooks and eAudiobooks as well as physical books in one searchable catalogue.



Library membership can be renewed online for the first time.

The new system has a new look and works great on mobile phones and tablets.



Library members can access the new system at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

Launching the new online service for Tipperary readers, Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council said:

“We’re delighted to be able to offer this new and improved online library system to library members. The Library Service aims to provide the very best services it can, both in branches and online.



Huge improvement

The new online service is a huge improvement and reflects what libraries are all about - offering a modern efficient service that looks great and makes it easier than ever to find the items you want to borrow.”



If you’re not already a library member, you can join online or in a library branch and you’ll have access to your new online account straight away.



All library members can borrow up to 12 items at a time, and choose from a catalogue of 12 million items.

Library members can also instantly borrow and download eBooks and eAudiobooks using the library’s Borrowbox app.



Newspaper access

Access to online newspapers and magazines is also available through the PressReader and Libby apps.

There’s always a lot going on in your library too, check out www.tipperarylibraries.ie or follow Tipperary County Council Library Service on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep updated.