11 Apr 2022

Tipperary u20 teamlist announced for football clash with Clare

The game takes place tomorrow evening (Monday) in Milltown Malbay

10 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

The Tipperary panel to take on Clare in Miltown Malbay in the Munster u20 football championship has been announced by the management team.

The line-up is:


1 (GK)
 
Shane Ryan
Clonmel Commercials
2
 
Emmet Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash
3
 
Tadgh Condon
Clonmel Commercials (Capt)
4
 
Sean O'Meara
Grangemockler Ballyneale
5
 
Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale
6
 
Ed Meagher
Loughmore-Castleiney
7
 
Sean Daly
Grangemockler Ballyneale
8
 
Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale
9
 
Eoin Murnane
Golden Kilfeacle
10
 
Eoin Craddock
Holycross-Ballycahill
11
 
Cathal Deeley
Clonmel Commercials
12
 
Jamie Holloway
Carrick Swans
13
 
Cian Smyth
Clonmel Commercials
14
 
Ryan Walsh
Fethard
15
 
Darragh Brennan
Ballyporeen
16 (GK)
 
James Griffin
Upperchurch Drombane
17
 
James Corcoran
JK Brackens
18
 
Donagh Hickey
Arravale Rovers
19
 
Orrin Jones
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
20
 
Darragh McVickers
Clonmel Óg
21
 
Diarmuid O'Riordan
Newport
22
 
Matthew Power
Ballina
23
 
Tom Tobin
Rockwell Rovers
24
 
Eoin Whyse
Cahir


 

