Tipperary student has qualified for Student Enterprise Programme national finals

Clonmel High School student Peadar Bradshaw
Peadar Bradshaw from Lives Transformed at CBS High School, Clonmel, supported by teachers Carol Dwane and Martina O’Reilly, will represent the county in the Intermediate Category at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.
Peadar and the other successful students from last month’s county finals will now compete against approximately 80 student enterprises from all over the country for a place in the top 15 shortlisted teams to reach a live event on Wednesday, May 18 at The Helix, Dublin.
