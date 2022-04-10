Search

11 Apr 2022

Tipp minor hurling team named for clash with Clare on Tuesday

The game takes place in Semple Stadium

Tipp's minor hurlers take on Clare in FBD Semple Stadium on Tuesday

The Tipperary minor hurling team for the round 2 game against Clare in FBD Semple Stadium this Tuesday evening has been named by James Woodlock and his management team.

Following on from their victory over Waterford last week, the Tipp team for the Clare clash is as follows:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Kickhams
2 Chris O'Donnell Ballylooby
3 Aaron O'Halloran Carrick Swans
4 Jack Quinlan Fethard
5 Sam O'Farrell Eire Og Nenagh
6 Tadhg Sheehan St. Marys
7 Jack O'Callaghan Portroe
8 Ciarán Foley Borrisokane
9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Cathal English Fr. Sheehys
11 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris
12 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch Drombane
13 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole
14 Tom Delaney Cahir
15 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh


16 (GK) Harry Loughnane Roscrea
17 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash
18 Jack Hayes Moycarkey Borris
19 Keith Loughnane Durlas Og
20 Conor Martin Cappawhite
21 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara
22 Evan Morris Holycross Ballycahill
23 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens
24 Sam Rowan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

