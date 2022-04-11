Search

12 Apr 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC salutes New Personal Best for Sean Mockler in the USA

Sean now moves up to the No. 2 ranking in Indiana Uni History

Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Juvenile & Senior members holding up their track development plan banner at the recent St Patrick's day parade in Littleton

11 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

New Personal Best for Sean in the USA
Sean Mockler -Indiana University- got his outdoor season off to a great start on Friday April 1st last at a Track Meet in Florida. Throwing a new outdoor Personal Best / Personal Record of 67.47metres in the Hammer Throw which moves Sean up to No.2 ranking in Indiana Uni History Well done Sean!


Road Running Results
On Sunday April 3rd Paul Bowe was our only representative at the County Novice B road 6km championships held in Fethard this year Paul had a good run here on his way back to recovery after injury in a time of 28:31. On the same day in Cork Shane Mullaney ran the Sonia O'Sullivan 10 Mile road race in Cobh coming in 58th place out of 639 in a time of 67mins 28 seconds


Track Development Plan
You may have seen recently at the St Patricks Day parade in Littleton that our club members were holding aloft a banner with a ''Track Development plan Please Support Us''
This is to signify our Plan of completing an Olympic Sized track on our facility by the year 2027, there are different stages in the process which will need support and funding, more details on the plan can be viewed on our Facebook page.

