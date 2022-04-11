'Huge blow for Cashel' and surrounding areas as minor injuries unit in town closes down

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has been informed that the minor injuries unit in Cashel has closed down.

Deputy Browne said that this terrible blow to Cashel is a consequence of the continued underinvestment in our doctors and will have a knock-on effect on Tipperary University Hospital.

He said: “I have been informed that a decision has been made to close down the minor injuries unit in Cashel. I understand that this is the result of the continued underinvestment in doctors that is being witnessed across rural Ireland.

“I have been told that staff were informed of this decision on Friday and that the HSE were unwilling to pay any more than the locum rate to the long-standing doctor at the practice who has now secured employment elsewhere.

“The policy of the HSE and the Department of Health to refuse to properly pay our doctors has also resulted in it being impossible to find a replacement doctor for the service.

“Newly-qualified doctors are leaving this country at a rate of knots because of the pay and conditions they are being expected to work under.

“This level of disregard has now left the people of Cashel without a minor injuries unit.

“This is a trend that has been all too frequent over recent years. Communities have been losing the services of a local doctor, or have found themselves unable to replace retired doctors, because it is no longer a viable prospect due to a lack of investment.

“Yet despite this, the authorities are allowing this to continue.

“This is huge blow for Cashel, and is also going to put extra pressure on Tipperary University Hospital which is already under huge pressure with high numbers of people presenting at A&E. The loss of Cashel’s minor injury unit is only going to add to this pressure.

“This can no longer be tolerated.

“I have contacted the HSE to find out more about this, and I will be pressing them and the Department of Health to do whatever they must to address this situation and not leave Cashel without the crucial services of the minor injury unit.”