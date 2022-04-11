Aoife a hattrick heroine for Michelle Dwan at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Having spent seven months off the track before returning with A1 victory at Thurles in early March, Michelle Dwan’s Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) has been in sparkling form on the Premier circuit over recent weeks and remaining unbeaten in her comeback, completed a wonderful hattrick over 525 yards with another dominant victory in the grade on Saturday last.



A strong runner over the standard distance, the February 2019 whelp was housed in an ideal trap one berth before breaking just off the early pace which was set by Cabra Cleo and Private Jet. That latter rival held a strong two-length advantage around the opening bends but defending her rails pitch, Borna Aoife made her way to second before setting sights on the pacesetter off the second bend.



Superior backstraight pace then saw the Dwan darling rush up on the leader’s inside beyond halfway and tackling the third bend with a one length lead, Borna Aoife skipped right away for a commanding six length verdict at the line. Private Jet retained second over a running-on Bogger Cabela but in a classy 28.90 (-20), Borna Aoife secured her seventh career win in most impressive fashion.



Peacock Hunts down a Bogger brace

Closing out the Saturday action, Liam Peacock’s Bogger Hunter (Skywalker Farloe-Bottle Of Banter) remained unbeaten in his short career start while completing a double on the card for his in-form kennels.



A slick debut winner at Shelbourne Park, the September 2020 pup progressed for that initial experience when breaking on level terms form trap 5 in his A3 525 and showing smart dash to outpace rivals to his inner, took a one-length lead to the opening turn with command of the rails.



Skipping clear while settling the race on the run to halfway the powerful Peacock pup left a hugely pleasing impression when drawing clear to a nine and a half length verdict over Thurlesbeg Rafa while posting a classy 28.94 (-20).



Sparking the Peacock double when landing the earlier A3 525 as a reserve runner, Bogger Maria (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) claimed the fourth win of her career in typically strong running manner. Breaking just off the pace from trap 5, the April 2020 youngster tracked On Stage Poppy around the opening bends and reaching the backstraight with a length to recover, displayed attractive middle pace to strike the front before tackling the closing bends. Certain to stay stoutly, Bogger Maria extended to two lengths thereafter while posting 29.17 (-20) ahead of a gallant On Stage Poppy.



Best of the remainder on a warm night of action at Thurles was Michael Bergin’s Cill Dubh Hope (Good News-Cill Dubh Mint) who secured the fifth win of her career in a dominant performance throughout the A4 525.



A former A1 runner, the October 2018 whelp was very plausibly graded while awaiting an upturn in fortune following recent bumpy outings and breaking on level terms from trap 4 this time, ensured clear passage when edging her way to a share of the lead while outpacing rivals to her inside for control of the rails approaching the corner.



Duelling for supremacy with Killenaulespirit while turning, the Bergin stalwart eased her way to the front on the run to the backstraight before repelling that same rival’s rallying effort approaching the third bend. Shutting the door at that point, Cill Dubh Hope emphatically settled the race on the run to the line with five lengths to spare over the gallant Killenaulespirit in a slick 29.07 (-20).



Saturday featured just a sole novice contest but the ON2 525 returned a dominant winner in the shape of Conor Devitt’s Devs Diva (Droopys Sydney-Jaytee Sapphire) who dominated throughout her wide margin debut score.



An October 2020 whelp, she broke on level terms from trap 2 before showing the best early pace for a strong one length lead at the opening bend. Turning in advance of Tracys Snowflake, that rival gave game pursuit throughout but never seriously threatened, Devs Diva drew clear to a ten and a half length winning margin in a smart debut time of 29.41 (-20).



Next best when shedding his maiden tag in the A5 525, the Kilvil Syndicate’s Kilvil Arnold (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) improved from his three previous outings while leading throughout his first career win. Breaking best from trap 5, the May 2020 youngster showed much the best early dash to lead Stephens Shadow around the opening bends. Reaching his three and a half length winning margin by halfway, the Peter Pattinson charge led home the strong running Expert Group in 29.44 (-20).



Another Saturday winner bouncing back to top form when landing the night’s A5 525 was Sarah & Keith Taylor’s Swift Fellowship (Farloe Blitz-Swift Niamh) who gained his third career win in dominant fashion. The Kim Taylor trained August 2019 whelp made the best of the break from trap 6 and displaying his smart early pace, reached the backstraight in a tight tussle for the lead with Code Hill. Forging clear of that rival when sweeping the third bend at pace, Swift Fellowship readily settled the race when drawing clear thereafter for a commanding seven length verdict over the fast-finishing Cluendarby Kitty in 29.49 (-20).



A reserve runner for the second of the night’s A4 525 contests, John Kirwan’s Excess Hope (Droopys Noah-Roseville Liz) set up a hattrick bid of his own when going back-to-back in just his fourth career start. Ably handling his small rise following A5 victory last time out, the September 2020 whelp struck the front when widest into the home-straight and staying stoutly, held two lengths over Foxrock Callum in 29.66 (-20).



Rounding out the action, the opening A8 525 went to Jordan Clarke’s Listen Ava Lou (Candlelight King-Lemon Steff) who shed her maiden tag at the fifth attempt with a four-length trap to line verdict over Montore Joe in 29.90 (-20) before Canice Hyland’s Foxrock Joan (Candlelight King-Swift Joan) doubled her win tally in the A6 525, also leading throughout her one length defeat of Colmyard Queen in 30.00 (-20).



Top Dog

Two for two at the start of his career, September 2020 pup Bogger Hunter (Skywalker Farloe-Bottle Of Banter) looks an exciting prospect while in search of a hattrick next time following his quality 28.94 (-20) performance on Saturday.



Best Bitch

Completing a wonderful hattrick in Saturday’s A1 525, Borna Aoife (Droopys Jet-Borna Central) again set the standard with a strong running victory in a fastest of the night 28.90 (-20).



Most Impressive Debut

Devs Diva (Droopys Sydney-Jaytee Sapphire) left a pleasing impression in her ON2 victory when posting 29.41 (-20) in a wide margin verdict while displaying strong running abilities.



One To Watch

David Hanley’s Export Group (Droopys Sydney-Group Supergem) was having her second career start in Saturday’s A6 525 and after a slow start, the July 2020 pup recovered much ground when passing rivals beyond halfway. Going down by three and a half lengths while second to Kilvil Arnold in 29.44 (-20), she rises to A4 for the effort but can prove a big force at that level given natural progression.