12 Apr 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 11

Rest in Peace

Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Seamus Humphreys
Main Street, Newport, Tipperary / Rosbrien, Limerick / Portumna, Galway

Humphreys, Seamus, formerly of Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Roundwood, Rosbrien, Limerick and Portumna Retirement Village.10th April 2022 peacefully at The Lakes Nursing Home Killaloe. Sadly missed by his loving son Pat, Pat’s mother Breda, daughter in law Kate, grandchildren Zach and Ryan, sisters Breda Grey (Nenagh), Celia Kelleher (Dublin), Norrie (U.S.A, and Margaret Parks (Limerick) brothers Frank and Padraigh (Newport), brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday 12th April from 6 p.m. to 7.30. Arrival on Wednesday 13th to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/newport Burial afterwards in Killoscully Cemetery. The family would appreciate the wearing of masks and no handshaking please.

Sr. Nora Costigan
Convent of Mercy Greenhill/ Convent of Mercy Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Sr. Nora passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Rathkeevin Nursing Home. Late of Moyglass, Fethard, she will be very sadly missed by her nieces and nephew, her Mercy Sisters, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm in St. Mary's Church Cahir with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

