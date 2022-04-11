Presentation to Joe Horgan to mark retirement from gardaí 'having served in five decades'

Pictured above are Garda Johnny Downey, Clonmel Garda Station making a presentation to Joe Horgan, Kilsheelan to mark his retirement from An Garda Síochána having served in five decades, stationed in Templemore Town, Fethard and Kilsheelan.
Congratulations Joe and enjoy your well earned retirement with your family and friends
