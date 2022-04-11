Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress in a Musical at last night's Olivier Awards
Jessie Buckley won Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Cabaret at last night's Olivier Awards.
Ms Buckley starred alongside Eddie Redmayne, who also won Best Actor in a Musical.
Redmayne paid tribute to Buckley in his acceptance speech.
Last month, Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the Lost Daughter.
Jessie Buckley is from Killarney but is also an Ursuline Secondary School alum.
