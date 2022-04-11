Search

12 Apr 2022

Tipperary and Limerick legends to play hurling match in aid of Crumlin Children's Hospital

Tipperary and Limerick legends to play hurling match in aid of Crumlin Children's Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 4:34 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The Tipperary and Limerick legends of the past are set to face off in a one off game which is being organised to raise funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Former Tipperary legends such as Paul Curran, Eoin Kelly, Lar Corbett, and Michael Cleary will all feature in this game, while former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Ken Hogan will manage the team.

Limerick will also have some familiar faces from the past donning the green jersey as the likes of Ciaran Carey, Mark Foley, and Joe Quaid line up for the treaty, with former senior hurling manager and All-Ireland winner Richie Bennis on the sideline.

The game is taking place on Saturday August 13th in Boher GAA pitch, Limerick at 2pm and the public are being urged to get behind this worthy cause in what such be a great days entertainment. See picture below for full details.

Callanan hit with further injury set back ahead of Munster hurling opener

West Tipperary's Clonoulty Rossmore are crowned All-Ireland junior B hurling champions

Clonoulty hold off late fightback from Cappataggle in replayed final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media