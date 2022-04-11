Saffron Restaurant Cashel - Your local award winning restaurant

Saffron Restaurant Cashel offers customers a delightful array of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine in a stylish and contemporary setting.

We cater for parties, welcome children and also cater for vegetarians. We offer a sophisticated dining experience for those seeking to explore beyond the ordinary and discover the full potential of Indian & Bangladeshi fine dining.

So please, let us take you on a tantalizing journey across the different regions of Indian subcontinents to create rich authentic flavours.



Using the local, artisan, premium food producers and finest ingredients to create rich authentic flavors at Saffron Indian Cuisine Restaurant, Cashel.



For the perfect blend of local ingredients and the flavours of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, Saffron Cashel is a must visit restaurant for anyone with a passion for food.

The beautiful interiors, exquisite cuisine and infallible friendliness of the hosts means that your dining experience in either restaurant will be nothing short of a pleasure.

The extensive menu ensures that all tastes are catered for and those who are wary of hot and spicy food need not be afraid; the hosts will be happy to recommend extremely mild dishes and the head chef will alter the dish to cater to the customer’s tastes. They cater for parties, welcome children and also cater for vegetarians.

According to owners Jithu and Golam “our menu gives our customers the opportunity to try something they've never had before". At this point and time during Covid 19 we are operating a take away service only until indoor dining returns. We operate to the highest standards and the health and safety of our customers is paramount.

The Saffron team are delighted with their awards, most recently being awarded the Irish Take Away Awards - Indian Takeaway of the Year of 2019 and Travellers Choice Best of The Best Award 2020. During Lockdown we have managed our business in a different way, we now offer takeaway and delivery options for both within Cashel Town and outside of the Cashel area.

We always try to accommodate our customers as much as possible and make them feel at home while maintaining a safe distance as per HSE guidelines.

We at Saffron Restaurant are fully Covid compliant and follow all HSE Environmental rules by practicing a high standard of hygiene within our restaurant, providing hand sanitisers for staff and customers.

Tel: Saffron, Cashel 062 62080 to order your take away today.