12 Apr 2022

Tipperary name their u20 hurling team for clash with Waterford

The game takes place on Wednesday evening in Semple Stadium

Tipperary name their u20 hurling team for clash with Waterford

The Tipp u20 hurlers take on Waterford on Wednesday evening

Ahead of this Wednesday's Munster Under 20 Hurling round 2 game v Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm, Tipperary manager Brendan Cummins has named the following team and subs.

1 (GK) Paidí Williams Kilruane MacDonaghs


2 Conor O'Dwyer Cashel King Cormacs
3 Ciaran Lloyd Moyne Templetuohy
4 Luke Shanahan Upperchurch Drombane


5 Conor O'Brien CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
6 James Armstrong Thurles Sarsfields
7 Cathal Quinn Cashel King Cormacs


8 John Campion Drom-Inch
9 Darragh Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields


10 Ed Connolly Loughmore Castleiney
11 Kyle Shelly Moycarkey Borris
12 Jack Leamy Golden Kilfeacle


13 Eddie Ryan Borris-Ileigh
14 Peter McGarry St Mary's
15 Paddy Creedon Thurles Sarsfields


16 (GK) Jason O'Dwyer Clonoulty Rossmore
17 Conor Cadell J.K. Brackens
18 Joe Caesar Holycross Ballycahill
19 Tony Cahill Drom-Inch
20 Colm Fogarty Lorrha Dorrha
21 Shane Gleeson Kiladangan
22 Sean Keanneally Moneygall
23 Conor McKelvey Silvermines
24 Conor Ryan Borrisokane

