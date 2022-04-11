Tipperary name their u20 hurling team for clash with Waterford

The Tipp u20 hurlers take on Waterford on Wednesday evening
Ahead of this Wednesday's Munster Under 20 Hurling round 2 game v Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm, Tipperary manager Brendan Cummins has named the following team and subs.
1 (GK) Paidí Williams Kilruane MacDonaghs
2 Conor O'Dwyer Cashel King Cormacs
3 Ciaran Lloyd Moyne Templetuohy
4 Luke Shanahan Upperchurch Drombane
5 Conor O'Brien CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
6 James Armstrong Thurles Sarsfields
7 Cathal Quinn Cashel King Cormacs
8 John Campion Drom-Inch
9 Darragh Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields
10 Ed Connolly Loughmore Castleiney
11 Kyle Shelly Moycarkey Borris
12 Jack Leamy Golden Kilfeacle
13 Eddie Ryan Borris-Ileigh
14 Peter McGarry St Mary's
15 Paddy Creedon Thurles Sarsfields
16 (GK) Jason O'Dwyer Clonoulty Rossmore
17 Conor Cadell J.K. Brackens
18 Joe Caesar Holycross Ballycahill
19 Tony Cahill Drom-Inch
20 Colm Fogarty Lorrha Dorrha
21 Shane Gleeson Kiladangan
22 Sean Keanneally Moneygall
23 Conor McKelvey Silvermines
24 Conor Ryan Borrisokane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.