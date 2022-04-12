Search

12 Apr 2022

Pathway To Success - Community Employment Scheme for Roscrea and beyond

For more information on the CE Scheme with St Cronan’s Association, contact Nigel on 087 160 1095 or nigel.daly@cronans.ie

Pathway To Success - Community Employment Scheme for Roscrea and beyond

Roscrea town - new CE scheme open to the public

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

St Cronan’s Association has operated a successful Community Employment (CE) Scheme for over three decades and recently the service has been awarded additional Community Employment Places.
St Cronan’s CE participants operate as Support Workers, Administrators, Receptionists, Caretakers and Housekeepers.

Nigel Daly, CE Supervisor explains: “the CE Scheme has a remarkable success rate with nine out of the thirteen current permanent Support Workers and one Housekeeper having progressed through the scheme”.


St Cronan’s Association was established in 1977 and provides a wide range of high-quality day supports for people with an intellectual disability living in Tipperary.


With sites in Roscrea, Birr, Nenagh and Templemore. St Cronan’s is funded by the HSE. Supports provided include day services, supported self-directed living programmes, outreach services, community supports together with educational, vocational and rehabilitative training.


All training on a CE Scheme is certified by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI). For example, a participant can study HealthCare Skills which has eight modules and is at QQI Level 5 on the National Framework of Qualifications. This course opens a lot of employment doors to CE participants as a Healthcare worker in both the private and public systems.

Many people go on to gain employment with St Cronan’s Association. For example, Moneygall woman Deirdre Ryan is now employed on a full -time basis as a Personal Support Assistant and is also the Covid Officer and a manual handling trainer with the organisation.

Currently, St Cronans has a range of CE vacancies in Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh. All the CE participants wage rates are determined by the Department which factors in underlying social welfare entitlements plus €22:50.

All training is provided through the Local Education and Training Board in Tipperary and Offaly with additional training paid for by St Cronans funded by the Department.


To find out more about how you can become part of the CE Scheme with St Cronan’s Association please contact Nigel on 087 160 1095 or nigel.daly@cronans.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media