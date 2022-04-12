Pathway To Success - Community Employment Scheme for Roscrea and beyond

St Cronan’s Association has operated a successful Community Employment (CE) Scheme for over three decades and recently the service has been awarded additional Community Employment Places.

St Cronan’s CE participants operate as Support Workers, Administrators, Receptionists, Caretakers and Housekeepers.

Nigel Daly, CE Supervisor explains: “the CE Scheme has a remarkable success rate with nine out of the thirteen current permanent Support Workers and one Housekeeper having progressed through the scheme”.



St Cronan’s Association was established in 1977 and provides a wide range of high-quality day supports for people with an intellectual disability living in Tipperary.



With sites in Roscrea, Birr, Nenagh and Templemore. St Cronan’s is funded by the HSE. Supports provided include day services, supported self-directed living programmes, outreach services, community supports together with educational, vocational and rehabilitative training.



All training on a CE Scheme is certified by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI). For example, a participant can study HealthCare Skills which has eight modules and is at QQI Level 5 on the National Framework of Qualifications. This course opens a lot of employment doors to CE participants as a Healthcare worker in both the private and public systems.

Many people go on to gain employment with St Cronan’s Association. For example, Moneygall woman Deirdre Ryan is now employed on a full -time basis as a Personal Support Assistant and is also the Covid Officer and a manual handling trainer with the organisation.

Currently, St Cronans has a range of CE vacancies in Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh. All the CE participants wage rates are determined by the Department which factors in underlying social welfare entitlements plus €22:50.

All training is provided through the Local Education and Training Board in Tipperary and Offaly with additional training paid for by St Cronans funded by the Department.



To find out more about how you can become part of the CE Scheme with St Cronan’s Association please contact Nigel on 087 160 1095 or nigel.daly@cronans.ie.