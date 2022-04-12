Fethard Historical Society lecture on interesting figure

Dolly Burke: Fethard Revolutionary.
Fethard Historical Society will host a lecture this evening, Tuesday, April 12 , at 8pm in The ICA Hall, Fethard.
The lecture, by Niamh Hassett, is on
-Dolly Burke, Fethard Revolutionary.
Dolly Burke was a well known Cumann na mBan member during the Irish War of Independence.
It should be an interesting talk about a very interesting woman.
Come along if you can. All are welcome.
