GAA asks members to consider accommodating Ukraninan refugees

The GAA in partnership with the Irish Red Cross is calling on its members to register on the

charity’s website any accommodation suitable for housing Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland

(see link below).



The GAA community across the world has rallied in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Members have organised fundraisers and collections of goods and

supplies, while clubs and counties have opened their doors to welcome Ukrainian refugees that

have been relocated in their communities.



However, the availability of appropriate housing remains a priority for the Irish Red Cross who are

handling offers of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. If you have or are aware of a vacant and

habitable (i.e. ready to be used) apartment or house close to schools and services in your

club area, can you or the owner make an offer of that accommodation to the Red Cross at

https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie



While the Irish Red Cross is still welcoming the registration of available rooms in a family home,

such offers require that all persons aged 16+ already living in the house to be vetted thereby

delaying the speed at which such accommodation can be made available (unfortunately existing

GAA Garda vetting is not applicable).



The Irish Red Cross has also stressed the vital role that the GAA community is providing by

extending a warm welcome to refugees being homed in communities across Ireland.

This was echoed by GAA President, Larry McCarthy who said: “While the shelter of a home is

essential, and I encourage all members to register any available accommodation they have, the

welcome we extend is just as important in helping to buffer our Ukrainian visitors from the trauma

of war and displacement.



“The GAA community’s response to the war in Ukraine has been heartening. If you are aware of

any refugees having been housed in your community let them know that they are welcome in your

GAA club.”



Clubs are reminded that if they are hosting welcome days or ‘introductory sessions’ for refugees

the GAA Risk & Insurance department should be notified. If games activities are involved the

wearing of mouthguards and helmets (for hurling) is required as is compliance with the Code of

Behaviour.



The GAA’s Ard Chomhairle and Coiste Bainistíochta agreed last weekend to make a contribution of

€100,000 to the work of the Irish Red Cross in supporting Ukranian refugees.



To register available accommodation in the 26 counties please click here:



https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie