UPDATE: Council issue update on 'raw meat' dumping incident in Tipperary

Huge amount of 'raw meat' dumped in rural area of Tipperary
Tipperary County Council have issued an update on the "raw meat" dumping incident in Tipperary last week.
The local authority have said that "a joint investigation is underway involving the Tipperary County Council Veterinary Officer, the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland about this incident.
"The material was removed from the location at Longstone, Cullen by a local knackery and disposed of on receipt of the complaint to our offices."
The residents of the townland of Longstone, outside Cullen in south Tipperary were shocked to see the sight of the dumped meat, which occurred overnight on April 8, just off the road between Emly and Cullen.
