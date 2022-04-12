Tipperary’s Nicole Drought signs sportscar deal for 2022

Nicole in the BSCS Lotus at Donington Park recently.
Roscrea's Nicole Drought has signed a deal with the UK based BSCS team to compete in all rounds of the 750 Motor Club Club Enduro series.
Having recently tested the team’s 230bhp Lotus Elise at Donington Park, the four time Britcar class winner came away impressed.
Nicole Drought said, “It’s great to be back behind the wheel and the car feels really good. I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully we can bring some more trophies home to Roscrea.”
The Club Enduro season begins at Donington Park on Monday with a 125 minute race on the GP layout. During the season Nicole will compete at a host of circuits across the UK as well as a planned trip to race on the famous Spa Francorchanps circuit, the home of the Belgium Grand Prix, in July.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.