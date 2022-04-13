Reverend Mike O'Meara from Tipperary ordained a priest for service in Ordained Local Ministry

The Reverend Mike O’Meara (above left) from Tipperary Town was ordained a priest for service in Ordained Local Ministry in the Cashel Union of Parishes, on Sunday, April 3 in St Canice’s Cathedral, Kilkenny.
Bishop Michael Burrows, on his last time to officiate in St Canice’s Cathedral before he leaves to become Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe, welcomed Mike and his family and friends to St Canice’s on what was a very special occasion for the man, and wished him every blessing for the future.
