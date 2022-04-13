Tipperary GAA Scene

Munster Minor Championships

The Tipperary Minor hurlers played their round 2 game against Clare on Tuesday evening April 12th in FBD Semple Stadium and they now prepare for the knockout stages of the competition. James Woodlock and his management team will now be looking to improve on their round 1 and round 2 performances so as to progress further in the championship.



The Tipperary Minor Footballers commence their Munster championship campaign this Thursday evenine, April 14th when they welcome Limerick to FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm. Under manager John McNamara and his management team, the players have been working very hard and will be hoping to get off to a winning start. We wish the players and team management the very best of luck.



Munster Under 20 Championships

Brendan Cummins brought his Under 20 hurlers to Austin Stack Park in Tralee for their round 1 game against Kerry on Wednesday April 6th. With less than ideal weather conditions Tipperary struggeled to get going in the first half, however the second half saw a much improved performance as they ran out winners on a full time score of Tipperary 3-15 Kerry 0-13. Tipperary now play Waterford this Wednesday, April 13th in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm.



The Tipperary Under 20 footballers travelled to Miltown Malbay on Monday last April 11th where they played Clare in round 1 of what is a knockout championship. This was not a good night for Tipperary as they were totally outclassed by Clare who dominated the game from start to finish as they qualified to play Kerry in the next round, winning by 3-15 to 2-05. This defeat signals the end of the road for Paddy Christie’s men, and we thank him and his team for their efforts.



Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Our senior hurlers will open their campaign this Sunday with an away trip to play Waterford in Walsh Park at 2pm. Colm Bonnar and his back room team have been working very hard along with the players to prepare for this game and what we all hope will be a successful year. With the limited capacity in Walsh Park, tickets for this game did not go on public sale and must be purchased through clubs who have all been allocated tickets based on the points system.

People hoping bto attend the game on Sunday are advised to contact their club who will be able to advise on the availability of tickets. Tipperary and Waterford have met on 46 previous occasions, in the championship. The Premier county has won 33 games, the Deise 11 and there were two draws. The last six meetings resulted as follows ;-

2012, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh , Tipperary 2-17 Waterford 0-16 ( Munster final)

2015, at FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 0-21 Waterford 0-16 ( Munster final)

2016, at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary 5-19 Waterford 0-13 ( Munster final)

2018, at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary 2-22 Waterford 2-22 ( Munster round robin)

2019, at FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 2-30 Waterford 0-18 ( Munster round robin)

2021, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Waterford 4-28 Tipperary 2-27 ( All Ireland quarter final).



FBD County Leagues

There was a full round of games in the FBD Tipperary County Football Leagues last weekend with games taking place over a number of days. In Division 1 Group 1 after two rounds its Killenaule who are on top with full points but only on score difference from Grangemockler Ballyneale, Ballyporeen and Rockwell Rovers are both on two points while Ardfinnan and Kilsheelan Kilcash are still without a point on the league table.

In Division 1 Group 2 its Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens who are on top with the South side ahead on score difference. Moyle Rovers and Arravale Rovers have two points while Aherlow and Cahir have yet to record their first points.

In Division 2 Golden Kilfeacle are on top with 4 points from two games Galtee Rovers, Ballina, Loughmore-Castleiney and Fethard all have two points from their two games, with Clonmel Óg yet to get off the mark.



In Division 3 Group 1 St Patricks and Cappawhite have full points after two rounds, with Emily and Clerihan yet to get off the mark. In Group 2 Fethard are out in front on 4 points from their two games, while Killenaule and Rosegreen both have 2 points with Newcastle yet to record any points on the league table.



This coming weekend sees the next rounds of the FBD County Hurling leagues taking place. A full list of fixtures are available on the various Tipperary GAA social media outlets as well as on the Tipperary GAA website and via your club.



Tipperary Clubs Draw

The April draw took place last Friday April 8th in Phelan’s Bar, Main Street, Roscrea and was hosted by the Roscrea GAA Club. On the night the first prize of a car or €15000 stayed local as Michael Scully who is a member with the Roscrea club was the winner. Gortnahoe-Glengoole’s Sean Hennessy took home the €5000 holiday voucher or cash second prize while the lotto jackpot was shared by Niall Gleeson Portroe, Fr Pat Murphy Sean Treacys and Niall Maguire Borris-Ileigh. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you all for your continued support of the Tipperary Clubs Draw.



Tipperary Allianz Cumann Na Mbunscoil

The Munster GAA Primary Game takes centre stage this weekend when twenty two lucky children share the stage with the senior stars at Walsh Park.



Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Primary Game at Aras Mumhan, Gearóid O Riain, Cathaoirleach of Munster Council, said that he was delighted to see the Primary Game back as part of the Munster Championship for the first time since 2019.

Tomás O hAiniféin, Cathaoirleach of Cumann na mBunscol na Mumhan said that the Primary Game offers children the chance to be part of Big Match Day and to wear their county jersey alongside the senior intercounty stars.



Tipperary travel to Waterford on Easter Sunday and 22 lucky boys will line out in an exhibition game at half-time. The following Sunday, it will be the turn of the girls when Tipperary face Clare in FBD Semple Stadium.



‘There will be a Primary Game match at every Munster senior Championship fixture in 2022’ said Joe Lyons, coordinator of the series, ‘and boys and girls get equal opportunity to enjoy the experience. The Primary Game jersey is the most sought after jersey among pupils and every child would love to have one.’



Senior stars such as Noel McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Ronan Maher, Willie Connors, Jake Morris, Brendan Maher and John McGrath first wore a Tipperary jersey in the Primary Game. No doubt, some of the children who feature in the 2022 Munster GAA Primary Game will go on to intercounty success.



Feile 2022

Coiste na nOg Tiobraid Arann will hold Feile na Gael on Saturday 16th with finals in Dmp on Monday 18th of April. With clubs divided into 8 divisions we should have very closely contested competitions. We have 15 venues with lots of action in each. Thank you to all clubs who made your facilities available to us we really appreciate your help.

To our referees only for you we could not hope to run competitions like this your cooperation is hughley appreciated and we thank you very much. This is a U15 competition and its great to see so many clubs enter also for Feile Peil which takes place on April 31st and May 2nt. Our Feile na Gael finals are on Monday 18th in Dr Morris Park we thank our senior board for making dmp available to us.

We wish all boys taking part a very enjoyable weekend and look forward to some great Hurling



Croke Park recognised as the first Age Friendly Stadium in the World

Croke Park Stadium has been formally recognised as being Age Friendly by the World Health Organisation Global Network of Age Friendly Cities and Communities and Age Friendly Ireland.



This designation comes after the stadium undertook a process of change to ensure that older people can continue to enjoy the facility, regardless of how their needs change across the course of their lives.



This is seen as a significant step in preparing for population ageing. As people are living longer, a very welcome development, there will be increasing numbers of older people in society in years to come.



The stadium has improved its accessibility, such as access routes, accessible seating and signage, and it has also committed to delivering staff training and discounted tickets for older fans.



Older people are also valued members of the stadium’s workplace and volunteer workforce. Actions are also being implemented across the wider GAA community to ensure that older people continue to feel included in the life of the community.



Initiatives such as the GAA’s Social Initiative, its Health and Wellbeing work and the GAA volunteer response to Covid, demonstrate the association’s commitment to being Age Friendly.



Age Friendly Ireland has a vision in Ireland that every city, county, village is age friendly, meaning people of all ages can actively participate in their communities and are treated with respect, regardless of age.



To create environments that are truly age friendly requires action from all public and private sectors.



This is a local government led programme working in partnership with other key service providers. Collaboration is key to successfully creating an Age Friendly Ireland and Croke Park is a stellar example of what can be achieved through cooperation and collaboration.



The inclusive developments in Croke Park Stadium will benefit not only GAA patrons from every county, but also the wide cross section of Irish society who attend conferences and events in the stadium throughout the year.

The process has been a method of ‘future proofing’ Ireland’s largest venue for generations to come, offering added value to the service provide by Croke Park.



In tandem with the stadium receiving its official recognition, today’s ceremony also launched Age Friendly Ambassador roles in every local authority in Ireland.



These high profile personalities were invited to represent the national programme, recognising their contribution to Irish society on behalf of older people.



GAA Memorabilia Fair

This G.A.A. Memorabilia Fair will give you a chance to browse and search a large selection of match programmes, club histories, hurling, football, camogie, ladies football and handball publications as well as other G.A.A. material in the pleasant and spacious surroundings of the The Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.



Collectors and sellers are cordially invited to attend this event, where it is hoped they will find plenty of material to interest them.



Sales positions, free of charge may be booked in advance by contacting the organisers before April 13th.



Admission for all will be €5, with accompanied children free. The venue will have disabled access, facilities for teas and coffees etc. It is located within a five minute walk from Thurles Railway Station. For further information contact: Seamus J. King, 087-2246245 seamusjking@gmail.com or Liam Ó Donnchú 086-6036547, liam.odonnchu.oifigeach@gaa.ie

Tipperary GAA Scene

If there is anything you feel should feature in this column going forward, please feel free to forward it to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie