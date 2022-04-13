Three month long water mains replacement project has begun in Carrick-on-Suir

Work began this week on replacing nearly 1km of old water mains in Carrick-on-Suir in a project expected to take three months to complete.

Irish Water is replacing the 980m of water mains on the N24 from the junction of the N24 and Clairín Close/Circle K service station to the junction of O’Mahony Avenue and R696 at O’Connors Bar.

There will be traffic management measures in place on this section of the N24 over the next 12 weeks to facilitate the works.

The project is part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will also involve the laying of new water service connections from the public water mains in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to customers’ water supply.

The works are being carried out by Shareridge Ltd on behalf of Irish Water.

Gerry O’Donnell of Irish Water said the water mains being replaced were old and problematic. Their replacement will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and improve water quality for the local community.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place,” he explained.

“However, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“A stop-go system will be in place on small sections of the N24 to minimise any impact on customers.”

Mr O’Donnell pointed out that during the project there may be some short-term water outages but the project team will ensure customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Tipperary,” he added.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.