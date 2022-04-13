WOW: Watch magnificent Tom Delaney goal for Tipperary against Clare

The Tipperary minor hurlers recorded their second win in succession and, in doing so, booked their place in the Munster semi-final after a hard fought win over Clare.
Two second half goals made the difference, with Tom Delaney's thunderous strike the pick of the bunch. See below
Tipperary’s Tom Delaney scored a sensational goal in last nights Munster Minor Championship clash with Clare.— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 13, 2022
pic.twitter.com/1OJROu3gcd
