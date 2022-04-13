Sadness in south Tipperary with passing of great Manchester United supporter

Mick Fennessy was a gentleman, a great supporter of Manchester United and would often travel to see his favourite club in action at Old Trafford with his great friend Thomas Quirke.
Michael Fennessy R.I.P.
Deepest sympathies are extended to the Fennessy family Kilballyboy, Clogheen, on the death of Mick Fennessy as he was affectionally known.
Mick was a gentleman, a great supporter of Manchester United and would often travel to see his favourite club in action at Old Trafford with his great friend Thomas Quirke.
Mick is survived by his wife Margaret, son Sean, daughter Sarah, grandchildren, sisters Ann, Elsie and Eleanor, brothers John, Pat, David, James and Freddie and all his extended family.
Following requiem mass in Clogheen church, he was laid to rest in Duhill cemetery.
May he rest in peace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.