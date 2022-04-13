Drug user fined €100 for cannabis possession at The Ragg, Thurles

Thurles District Court
A man found with drugs in his possession, was fined at Thurles District Court.
Garda Patrick Powell carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act at 14 Clohessy Place, The Ragg, Thurles, on February 23, 2021, the then home address of Michael Keane.
Garda Powell located a plastic bag with a plant-like material, and a grinder, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.
The value of the cannabis was put at €10. Mr Keane admitted it was for his own use, and said he originally paid €20. He was co-operative with gardaí, added Sgt Hanrahan.
Mr Keane was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.
He has 43 previous convictions, including five that are drugs related. Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Keane, 50, had been using cannabis “on and off” for pain relief.
Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty plea, and fined Mr Keane €100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.