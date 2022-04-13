Search

14 Apr 2022

No capacity issue on Nenagh buses say Bus Éireann

Shannon Sweeney

13 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Bus Éireann has told a recent Nenagh Municipal District meeting that they do not believe there is an issue with space on the early morning bus route.

Bus Éireann was responding to a query made by the council a number of months ago.

They said they had not had any ‘significant’ reports of customers unable to get a seat.

They said they would keep the situation under review and asks customers to report capacity issues as they arise.

Bus Éireann also said that despite the challenges the company faced during the pandemic, they have improved services.

They say they are operating an ‘enhanced’ service with seven round trips a day via Ballina, Newtown, Portroe and Birdhill.

The correspondence also made reference to the cutting of the Expressway bus routes between Dublin and Limerick in 2021, which was a concern of the council.

Bus Éireann said they had made the decision to protect other routes but did not foresee any further cuts in the future.

Cllr Seamus Morris said the current timetables are ‘fantastic’, but the council needed to lobby for more services.

“In a greener world, we should never stop going after more bus services,” said Cllr Morris.

Cllr Morris also said he has been told the buses do not always turn up.

He called for electronic information boards to be installed at bus stops.

