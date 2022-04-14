Search

14 Apr 2022

Tipperary Remembers: Annual General George Plant Commemoration on Easter Sunday

Tipperary Remembers: Annual General George Plant Commemoration on Easter Sunday

The General George Plant Annual Commemoration will take place at St Johnstown, Fethard on next Sunday (Easter).

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

General George Plant Annual Commemoration
This historic event will take place at St Johnstown, Fethard on next Sunday (Easter).

On 5 March 1942 (just one week after sentence was passed) George Plant was executed in Portlaoise Prison by a six-man firing squad drawn from the Military Police of Irish army.

Plant was buried in the grounds of Portlaoise Prison, but was reinterred on 19 September 1948, when he was buried with full IRA military honours in his local church St Johnstown in Fethard, and a Celtic cross was erected over his grave.

Flag raising commemoration ceremony in Clonmel on Easter Sunday morning

Assembly at 2.45pm. Parade to the graveside will be led by the Carrick-on-Suir Republican Flute Band. Proceedings will be chaired by Cathal O Heanna.
The Proclamation of 1916 will be read followed by a wreath laying ceremony devoted to those who died for Ireland.
Oration will be given by Martin Browne T.D. Proceedings will conclude with our National Anthem. Honour Ireland’s Dead, Wear an Easter Lily.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media