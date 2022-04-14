'Plenty of people asking about a heatwave!' Forecaster gives outlook for Easter Weekend

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
'Plenty of people asking about a heatwave! Well, I’m afraid no sign of any here in Ireland,' says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "It could well get over 20C in South East England at the weekend alright. Easter Sunday forecast is looking rather poor at present but some uncertainty still.
"Friday will see showers and also a few Saturday but some bright spells too and mild.
"However better agreement on latest weather models and it’s not good news for Easter Sunday which looks very showery.
"Followed by cooler air retuning from Monday with the heating bills still going!"
