Tipperary Sports Partnership workshop is part of child welfare and protection training programme

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a Designated Liaison Person (DLP) Workshop on Monday, May 16 from 6-9pm via Zoom.

The third part of the Sport Ireland Child Welfare and Protection Training Programme is the Designated Liaison Person workshop, also known as Safeguarding 3. Every club/organisation should designate a person to be responsible for dealing with any concerns about the protection of children.

The Designated Liaison Person is responsible for reporting allegations or suspicions of child abuse to TUSLA Child and Family Agency or Social Services (NI) and/or An Garda Siochána/PSNI. The organisation’s child protection policy and procedures should include the name and contact details of the Designated Liaison Person and the responsibilities attached to the role.

A person appointed to the Designated Liaison Person position in a club must have completed Safeguarding 1 - Child Welfare and Protection Basic Awareness Course. A club may appoint the same person to both the Club Children’s Officer (also known as Safeguarding 2) and DLP.

Please book early, as places are limited on the workshop. A certificate of attendance will be awarded on completion of the course.

To book your place visit www.tipperarysports.ie. The cost is €15, plus booking fee.

For further information please contact the Tipperary Sports Partnership office on 052-6166201.