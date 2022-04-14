Climbing Carrauntoohil to mark 1,000 days of treatment for Tipperary Warrior Princess Eve

On Saturday, April 30, Climbing Carrauntoohil in county Kerry for the four charities that helped Eve Creamer. Eve is picture here with her parents, Robbie and Sabrina and her big sister
Eve's Climb of Thanks
On Saturday, April 30, Climbing Carrauntoohil in county Kerry for the four charities that helped Eve Creamer.
The charities are Jack & Jill /Caring Mothers Now Ireland /Hugh’s House and Bloodbikes.
It marks 1,000 Days of Treatment for Eve.
Locally doing the Climb are Paul Creamer, Catherine Quish, Catherine Beary and Mary McGrath and many more in the sounding areas.
If you like to sponsor our Group of climbers they will be a card in McGrath Oil.
