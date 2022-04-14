Holy Week ceremony times in Thurles

Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles where Easter ceremonies will be held this weekend
Holy Thursday April 14th
Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7.00 p.m. Cathedral
(Family Mass – to include First Communion Children & their families)
Prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane: 9.00 p.m. Bóthar na Naomh Church
Good Friday April 15th
Children’s Story of Easter: 11.00 a.m. Bóthar na Naomh Church
The Lord’s Passion: 3.00 p.m. Cathedral
Stations of the Cross 7.00 p.m. Bóthar Na Naomh Church
Prayer around the Cross: 9.00 p.m. Cathedral
Holy Saturday April 16th
Liturgy of Blessing of Bread: 12.30 p.m. Cathedral
(Polish Community)
CONFESSIONS: 2.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. Cathedral
Easter Vigil: 8.00 p.m. Cathedral
(Beginning outdo0r – weather permitting)
Easter Sunday April 17th
MASS TIMES:
6.00 a.m. Dawn Mass, Killinan Cemetery
9.00 a.m. Cathedral
10.00 a.m. Bóthar na Naomh Church
11.00 a.m. Cathedral.
PLEASE NOTE
NO 7.00 p.m. Mass Easter Sunday.
May The Promise Of Easter Fill You
With Faith, Joy & Love
Happy Easter to all our Parishioners.
Thurles Parish Pastoral Council
