St Mary's Newport bid farewell to student from Germany

Nina Malow from Germany leaves St Mary's Newport this week after a three-month stay
Ninas Verabschiedungsparty!
Our fifth-year student from Germany, Nina Malow, leaves our school this week after a three-month stay here!
We had a little Kaffee und Kuchen to bid her farewell in her German class.
We wish her all the best in future, it was a pleasure to have you in St. Mary’s, Nina!
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
