14 Apr 2022

Tipperary 'Walk into 2022' raised a huge sum for Hospice Movement

Tipperary 'Walk into 2022' raised a huge sum for Hospice Movement

The final figure raised from the Burncourt virtual "Walk into 2022 for Hospice" on New Years Day was €7,128.

Burncourt Hospice Movement Says Thanks
The final figure raised from the virtual "Walk into 2022 for Hospice" on New Years Day was €7,128.
We want to acknowledge and thank Ballylooby Community Council and the Cahir to Sing Group who organised their own events in support of ours.
Our gratitude to Jackie and Pat Ryan, of Ryans Bar in Burncourt for hosting the Annual Hospice Draw this year and to the Tobin family and John O'Brien for donating the prizes.

We look forward to handing this money over to South Tipperary Hospice and also to be able to purchase some essential items for the Hospice Suites at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.
Many thanks from the committee of the Burncourt Hospice Movement.

