Man found intoxicated in Ballybeg, Littleton

Thurles District Court
Brian O’Reilly, of 24 Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, at Ballybeg, Littleton, on March 18, 2022, heard Thurles District Court.
Garda James Kelleher observed Mr O’Reilly, “lying on the road”, “highly intoxicated,” and “stumbling and falling in traffic,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Mr O’Reilly was brought to Templemore Garda Station and charged with being intoxicated in public. Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea and that there were no previous convictions, and applied the Probation Act.
