14 Apr 2022

Stole €22 box of Bulmers from a Eurospar in Templemore

Theft

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A man who stole a box of beer from a Eurospar in Templemore, was fined at Thurles District Court for theft.


Jonathan Ward, of 36 Glenvara Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 14, pleaded guilty before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath to the theft of a box of Bulmers valued at €22 from Eurospar, Main Street, Templemore, and public intoxication at the same location, on January 29, 2022.


Garda Thomas McLoughlin arrested Mr Ward in the Eurospar as Mr Ward was “drunk” and brought him to Templemore garda station. Mr Ward had entered the side of the building from an alleyway and removed the box from the shop as it was closed at the time. This occurred at about 7.10am that morning.

Mr Ward was intercepted by a member of staff. He had been asked to leave as the shop was not yet open to the public at the time.


“What happened to the box of Bulmers?” asked Judge MacGrath. “I’d say he drank it,” responded the garda.


Mr Ward has 38 previous convictions, including 27 for public order offences, and theft. Mr Ward had been the subject of a suspended prison sentence of 18 months, and this offence comes within that time period, said Sgt Hanrahan.


Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr Ward had been taking the train to Cork and “for no particular reason got off in Templemore.” Mr Ward was “wandering around” and “saw an opportunity,” added Mr Fitzgerald. Mr Ward, 41, is a single man with two children.


Judge MacGrath said she noted the compensation was paid, and fined Mr Ward €100, six months to pay.

