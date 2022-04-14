Search

14 Apr 2022

Tipperary minor footballers get campaign off to a winning start

A good start for Tipperary minor footballers with a win over Limerick this evening

Jeddy Walsh

14 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship (Phase 1 Round 1):

 

TIPPERARY 1-15 – 1-8 LIMERICK

 

Tipperary minor footballers got their Munster Championship campaign off to a winning start this evening with a seven points victory over Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium.

A storming final quarter from the John McNamara managed home side saw them score 1-4 without reply down the stretch to record a welcome win that will give them a boost for their next two phase one games over the coming fortnight.

Tipp had opened up a sizeable five points lead by the 37th minute and seemed to be heading for comfortable finish only to be rocked by a Limerick goal from Bobby Smith. Soon  the sides were all square at 0-10 to 1-7 and the game was back in the melting pot.

But Tipperary reasserted their superiority, settled by two frees from Conal Grogan (he kicked eight over the hour). Ben Carey stretched the advantage to three points by the 48th minute before the game clinching score arrived.

An attempt by Limerick to play the ball out of their defence was turned over by Tipperary pressure, and Darragh Landers who had just come on as a substitute played Fionn Fitzgerald through. The Killenaule man, himself a half-time substitute held his composure and finished his run by touching the ball home for the all-important score

There were some excellent performances all round from Tipp, the midfield pairing of Joe Higgins and Paddy O’Keeffe putting in a fine shift, while the likes of Eoin O’Connell, Charlie King, Ben Carey and the elusive Daithí Hogan also did very well.

Next Thursday night Tipperary head for Leamybrien to take on Waterford in the second round game.

 

Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Alex McSherry (Clonmel Commercials), Ciaran Byrne (Golden/Kilfeacle), Jamie Bergin (JK Bracken’s), Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore/Castleiney), Charles King (Ballina), Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials, 0-1), Paddy O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers, 0-1)), Tommy O’Connor (Kilsheelan/Kilcash, 0-1), Eanna Ormond (Golden/Kilfeacle, 0-1), Ben Carey (Ballylooby/Castlegrace, 0-1), Conal Grogan (Galtee Rovers, 0-8F)), Daithí Hogan (St Patrick’s, Drangan, 0-1)), Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan/Dualla).

 

Jake Foley , Shane O'Sullivan, Cathal Mangan, Ethan Browne, Paddy Downey, Cian Harnett, Calum Boyle, Aidan O'Shea, Michael Keating, Bailey Ryan, Tommy Ryan, Bobby Smith (0-1), Diarmuid Hynes, Stephen Young (0-3, 0-2F), Michael Kilbridge (0-1)

 

