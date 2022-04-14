EDITORIAL: Boherlahan - the village, the parish, and its people are truly remarkable

Pictured above is Dr Maire Flynn, who launched From Nodstown to St Isidore’s last Sunday, with the book’s Editorial Committee. Left to right: Pat Connolly, Mary O’Donnell, Dr Flynn, JJ Kennedy, Mairéad Tarrant and Anne O’Dwyer PICTURES: Vincent Flynn

Boherlahan is a very special place filled with extraordinary people.

The launch of the From Nodstown to St Isidore’s 50th anniversary book last Sunday in the village proved that the community is special.

It was remarked to me at the refreshments in the school after the launch, by Cllr Roger Kennedy, that this is the “Boherlahan way”.

He said the people here don’t do things in halves.

And it is so true.

The village, the parish, and its people are truly remarkable.

It was a wonderful place to grow up in and it is being made better all the time by great people.

From the volunteers pouring the tea or making the cakes to committee members; people get involved in Boherlahan and lead by example.

It isn’t always easy, there are always challenges along the road but the nobility to at least try, to at least endeavour to do something huge, something for posterity, that’s what makes Boherlahan remarkable, and so many other towns and villages around Tipperary are just like it.

In 2019, Mary O’Donnell, the principal of St Isidore’s National School, had an idea to publish a book to mark the 50th anniversary of the school.

That idea only comes to fruition with support for her idea and hard work and Boherlahan will never be found wanting in this regard.

People have to put up their hands, get involved, put their name to something that their neighbours and friends will read or see.

It takes courage, it takes bravery.

Look at the Millenium Pageant in 2000, Open Air Oklahoma in 2010, the Historical Journal published every year, and now there’s the book entitled: From Nodstown to St Isidore’s.

Boherlahan surely is a special place, full of mighty men and women.



See pages 46 and 47 for more on the book launch