PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí 'observe vehicle switching its lights off before parking up'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí carrying out a patrol earlier observed this vehicle (pictured above) switching its lights off before parking up on seeing the patrol car.
A quick check on the Mobility App showed no insurance and no tax on the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded and court to follow for the driver.
