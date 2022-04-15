Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 15

Tommy Phelan

Cranagh, Templetuohy, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tommy Phelan Woodside, Queens, New York and formerly of Cranagh, Templetuohy. Died peacefully on the 13th of April 2022.

Deeply regretted by his son Conor, Debbie, Fiona. Sisters Mary and Josephine, brother Gerard, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends at home and abroad.

Funeral arrangements at a later date.

May he Rest in Peace.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Denis O'MEARA

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Toomevara, Tipperary

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 and formerly of Bredagh, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary.

Denis passed peacefully on the 13th April 2022 in the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ciara and adored dad of Grace. Cherished son of Christina and Martin, brother of James, Breda, Anne-Marie, Deirdre and Majella. Sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law Eoghan, Brian, Fiachna and Ruadán, nieces Caoileann and Christina, nephews Ruairí, Jude, Finn and Daniel, extended family, his large circle of friends and his colleagues at Uniphar.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham (D14 W029) on Monday (18th April) from 1pm until 4pm. Funeral on Tuesday (19th April) in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon (D16 R799) arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery (D24 EP83).

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Arc Cancer Support Centre (donate here).

John Nevin

Drummin Village, Nenagh, Tipperary / Lorrha, Tipperary

Late of Portland, Lorrha. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Attracta, his step sons Michael, Paddy and Brendan. His heartbroken parents Ann and John, brothers Robert and Brian, aunts Doreen, Kathleen and Phyllis, uncle Michael, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Sunday evening at his parents residence Portland Lorrha from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Ruadhans Church, Lorrha for mass at 11am followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for family cremation at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Please wear face coverings, no shaking of hands please. John's family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

OLIVER MORONEY (Jnr)

Carneybrack Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by his beloved mother Terry. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne Marie and his cherished children Nathan, Olivia, Olly & Luke. Brother Declan, Uncle Donie, father in law Tom and family in Duniry, Aunts & Uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Carneybrack (E45 NN53) this Friday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. His remains will arrive at St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney on Saturday for Liturgy of the Word at 12 o'c. followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'c.

Christopher (Chris) Hogan

Glenconnor Heights and formerly Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Chris, sadly missed by his loving parents Donal and Anne, brothers David and John, sister Elaine, daughter Mia, niece, nephew, uncles, aunts, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal to St.Oliver's Church on Saturday morning arriving at 10.50 o'clock for funeral service at 11 o'clock followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery. A link for online viewing will be posted later.

Family flowers only please.